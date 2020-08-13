Northshore Doctor Calls for Revamping Senior Covid Policies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
A Northshore Dr removed his mother from a senior living center in order to provide her with the best life possible during the pandemic. But he worries about others who have been left behind.
Since the Covid crisis hit senior living centers have suffered More than 60,000 deaths with some local homes losing as many as 30 patients.
“A lot of seniors are in nursing homes because they don’t have an option,” said Dr. Chad Domangue.
For many, family is everything and the Hammond neurologist is determined to keep His own mother safe.
“I’m doing this because I love my mother I want her to be around and I want her to have a good life,” he said.
Domangue took her out of a Northshore nursing home back in March for her physical and mental well being.
“He brought me back to life,” said mom, Georgia Domangue.
Now she spends her days visiting with her grandchildren And talking to friends in senior living centers were less fortunate.
“Some stayed in and they died and the family was just able to come up and touch at the window,” said Georgia.
“These people are basically told you have no choice,” said Dr. Domangue.
Dr. Domangue says the isolation of Covid can be just as damaging as the disease itself.
" I don’t wanna keep her alive in a box,” he said.
For Dr. domain Covid challenges are personal. But as a doctor, he feels strongly that not enough is being done to help others who aren’t as fortunate as his mother.
“We are now five months in and we need to reevaluate what’s happening because let’s face it we don’t have an endpoint here,” he said.
Until that happens Domangue plans to keep his mother close.
And he wants to see policies enacted so that others can enjoy their golden years as well.
One of the reasons Dr. Domangue removed his mother from assisted-living was because she suffers from a type of encephalitis that could put her in a high-risk category.
