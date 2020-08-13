Prominent New Orleans businesses give notice they will have to extend furloughs to hundreds of employees

In a statement, Ti Martin, the co-proprietor of Commander’s Palace,said: “The WARN act requires us by law to inform our employees that we do not anticipate re-hiring them 6 months after their lay off this past March. In the present situation we cannot guarantee when we will be open, therefore because of the law, we needed to communicate that to our past employees. We are continuously finding creative ways to keep as many of our team members working, including our Family Meal and Street Food to-go menu, our nationwide shipping through Goldbelly, and our weekly wine and cheese “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” parties that continue to bring the community together for a rollicking good time. And in the meantime, we look so forward to our favorite thing to do - serve you.”