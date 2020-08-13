Second Harvest holding mass distribution at Zephyr Field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Second Harvest Food Bank will hold its bi-weekly food distribution at Zephyr Field Thursday morning.
From 7:30 a.m until 9:30 a.m., those in need of food will be able to stop by 6000 Airline Drive to receive food.
Second Harvest also aids with other smaller find distributions and food pantries around the area. If anyone is in need of food assistance they can call 211 to find the closest food pantry.
The next mass distribution by Second Harvest is set for Thursday, August 27 at Zephyr Field from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
