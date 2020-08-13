Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at LaPlace Sonic

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - 23-year-old Kamonte Lamon Robinson, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in connection to a shooting at Sonic Drive-In in LaPlace.
Robinson was charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting his 26-year-old coworker.
Ths incident occurred on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
Robinson and his coworker had a fight earlier in his shift. While closing the restaurant, his coworker was taking out the trash when Robinson shot him.
Robinson then fled the scene on foot through the strip mall parking lot.
Officers were canvassing the area when they spotted Robinson walking out of a fire exit at CVS Pharmacy, where he was later arrested.
His coworker is in stable condition.
Robinson is in custody with a $100,000 bond.
