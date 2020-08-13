Tulane University provides COVID-19 testing program results

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This information was provided by the office of Tulane Campus Health.
Since July 27, Campus Health has tested 7,642 returning students, faculty and staff. Over these 17 days we have identified 33 positive cases. identified 33 positive cases. This is a positivity rate of 0.43 percent, which is far below that of the city (1.9%) or state (5.9%). Most of these individuals are currently isolating at home, and their immediate contacts have been notified. Many of these cases are local students, faculty and staff. Absent Tulane's asymptomatic testing program, these cases would likely have gone undetected and led to further community spread.
Although, so far, these results are encouraging, we must remain vigilant. Tulane's testing program is only one part of the university's comprehensive plan, which also includes daily symptom tracking, mandatory face coverings, social distancing and personal hygiene. In addition, Tulane has issued strict guidelines prohibiting large parties or gatherings of students on or off campus. Tulane students, faculty and staff must undergo training and agree to follow all safety protocols both on and off campus. Every student, faculty and staff member who will be part of the Tulane community this fall will share in the responsibility to comply with the policies and procedures that have been put in place.
We will be monitoring these numbers closely, and test numbers, positive cases and positivity percentages will be updated weekly on the Return to Campus website. Besides promoting a safe return to on-campus learning, living and working, Tulane’s COVID-19 testing program will benefit members of the New Orleans community in many ways.
As the city's largest private employer, Tulane will be providing screening for thousands of local students and employees, including contract workers and vendors, in a free, robust testing and contact tracing program. This will serve as a valuable addition to the city's COVID-19 testing and tracing efforts.
Return Testing Reminders
- Tulane's COVID-19 Testing Program is new. We ask for your patience and support as we work to build capacity and efficiency.
- Emails have been sent to the Tulane community to prompt test scheduling. If you HAVE NOT received an email and need to be tested for return to class or work, email CHTestResults@wave.tulane.edu. Faculty, staff and students must personally send an email to CHTestResults@wave.tulane.edu if they are having issues or did not receive their testing email. Parents, guardians, faculty and staff are asked to not send such emails on behalf of students. Campus health officials must work with students directly.
- Undergraduate students moving into residence halls on the uptown campus are required to be tested at the TU Arrival Center.
- For students living off campus and employees, there are testing locations uptown and downtown — you can schedule testing at either location. If one location has no availability, please try the other location. Appointment availability is generally greater at the downtown center.
- Complete the online COVID-19 Reporting Form if you have tested positive for the virus.
Daily COVID-19 Self-Check Details
- All students, faculty and staff should be receiving daily text reminders to complete their COVID-19 daily symptom self-check.
- If you are not receiving these text notifications, please follow these instructions to update your contact information in university systems.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.