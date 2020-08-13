Tulane University provides COVID-19 testing program results

Although, so far, these results are encouraging, we must remain vigilant. Tulane's testing program is only one part of the university's comprehensive plan, which also includes daily symptom tracking, mandatory face coverings, social distancing and personal hygiene. In addition, Tulane has issued strict guidelines prohibiting large parties or gatherings of students on or off campus. Tulane students, faculty and staff must undergo training and agree to follow all safety protocols both on and off campus. Every student, faculty and staff member who will be part of the Tulane community this fall will share in the responsibility to comply with the policies and procedures that have been put in place.