Two men injured in Chef Menteur Hwy. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East overnight that left two men injured.
According to NOPD, police were called after two men arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance separately with gunshot wounds.
Through their investigation, police were able to determine that both men were shot in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
