U.S. Marshals, LSP arrest fugitive who led police chase in St. Charles and St. John Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force and Louisiana State Police found and arrested 32-year-old John Henry Bartholomew Jr.
Bartholomew was found at a motel on Highway 182 in Morgan City, La. after a 20-minute standoff. He eventually ended up surrendering without any injuries.
The incident occurred on July 7 at around 10 a.m. after a state trooper attempted to pull over a silver Ford F150 going 86 mph in a 60-mph zone on the interstate in St. Charles Parish.
When officers made contact with Bartholomew, they stated his car smelled of marijuana and he was acting nervously. Troopers asked for Batholomew and his passenger to step out of the vehicle.
While being placed under arrest, Bartholomew returned inside his truck and ignored commands from the trooper. He then drove off leaving the female passenger on the side of the road.
During the pursuit, Bartholomew threw two weapons and various narcotics outside of the vehicle as he drove into St. John the Baptist Parish.
He stopped near the 100 block of Tammy Drive in LaPlace before fleeing on foot. Bartholomew fought with the trooper and threw him off before fleeing the scene into a pond.
Bartholomew will be charged with felony Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Battery and Resisting a Police Officer, Speed Limit Violations, Operating a Vehicle with License Suspended, False Certificates, No Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security, and felony Possession of Schedule I Narcotics.
Any information about violent fugitives and sex offenders can be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service at (504)589-6872 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov Crimestoppers GNO may also be contacted with tips at (504)822-1111
