VIDEO: Man pulls knife on bus driver in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a man who pulled a knife on a Regional Transit Authority bus driver near the I-610 split.
The incident was caught on video Monday around 8:50 p.m.
The bus driver was operating a bus in the listed area when an unknown male subject who was a passenger on the bus approached the plexiglass screen surrounding the driver.
The subject reportedly pulled out a knife and begin banging on the plexiglass and threatening the driver. The man exited the bus at the intersection of Franklin Ave. and Gentilly Blvd.
The subject is described as standing about 5′8″ and 5′9″ and was seen wearing a gray short, jeans and a brown bucket hat.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
