WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards gives update on coronavirus pandemic
Governor's update for August 11, 2020
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 1:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a press confrence at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic across the state.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 135,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.

As of Thursday, Aug. 13, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 135,439 total cases
  • 4,279 deaths
  • 1,320 patients in the hospital
  • 211 patients on ventilators
  • 103,512 patients recovered (As of Aug. 12)

Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data for Aug. 12 has been delayed.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a new executive order to keep the state in Phase Two until Aug. 28.

Click here to read the renewal proclamation extending Phase Two.

Phase Two: Safer at Home

  • Continue to stay home except for essential needs and other permitted activities on a limited basis. Seniors and people with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home.
  • Masks are required in public, except during personal outdoor recreation.
  • Isolate yourself from others if you are COVID-positive. If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, you must quarantine for 14 days.
  • Call 3-1-1 or go to nola.gov/311 to make a complaint about a violation of these restrictions.

In Orleans Parish, indoor social gatherings (parties, weddings, funerals, etc.) are limited to 25 people.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, even in outdoor parks and spaces.

Participants in gatherings must maintain six feet of distance between others and must wear masks.

Indoor live entertainment is not allowed. Outdoor live entertainment is only allowed with a special event permit.

Allowed to Open at 50% Capacity:

Shopping malls and retail stores

Restaurants

Beauty salons, barber shops, and nail salons

Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services

Childcare, early learning centers, and extra curricular programs

Gyms and fitness centers

Office buildings and businesses

Conference venues and meeting rooms

Libraries

Community centers

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Outdoor recreation spaces, sports complexes, parks and playgrounds

Outdoor live entertainment

Not Allowed in Phase Two:

Bars with or without LDH food permit

Amusement parks

Music/concert halls

Fairs and festivals

Trade shows

Arcades

Indoor playground and play centers

Indoor live performance venues

Second lines and parades

