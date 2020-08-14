Elderly man dies in St. Charles Parish house fire

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - An 86-year-old man died in a house fire in Norco, La. on Friday, August 14.
At around 6:45 a.m., the Norco Fire Department arrived at the house in the 400 block of Pine Street after a house fire was reported.
A neighbor, a volunteer firefighter, discovered the man sitting against his screen door unconscious after noticing smoke at the house. The neighbor then pulled him from the location before calling 911.
The 86-year-old man was later pronounced dead.
Through investigation, deputies determined the origin of the fire was the kitchen and it initially started at around 4:30 a.m.
The fire is still under investigation while they figure out what the cause of the fire. However, the fire was classified as an accident.
