Elderly man dies in St. Charles Parish house fire

Elderly man dies in St. Charles Parish house fire
An 86-year-old man died in a house fire in Norco, La. on Friday, August 14. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | August 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 3:30 PM

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - An 86-year-old man died in a house fire in Norco, La. on Friday, August 14.

At around 6:45 a.m., the Norco Fire Department arrived at the house in the 400 block of Pine Street after a house fire was reported.

A neighbor, a volunteer firefighter, discovered the man sitting against his screen door unconscious after noticing smoke at the house. The neighbor then pulled him from the location before calling 911.

The 86-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Through investigation, deputies determined the origin of the fire was the kitchen and it initially started at around 4:30 a.m.

The fire is still under investigation while they figure out what the cause of the fire. However, the fire was classified as an accident.

The 86-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Updates will be provided here.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.