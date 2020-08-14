French Quarter residents concerned for city’s pedestrianization plan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -They lived all over the city for years, with the dream to settle down in a home specifically on Orleans Avenue.
“We love the people here this is our neighborhood, we have a son we’re raising in here this is very important to us,” said Jonathan Dolese.
In thumbing through the city’s proposed plan to make the French quarter more walkable, Jonathan Dolese and Micah Loewenthal say they feel the plan threatens their home.
Under the proposal, it would turn Orleans Avenue into a permanent pedestrian mall, all the way from North Rampart to Jackson Square.
“If we’re blocked from our own driveway, we also lose value on our property as well as access to our homes,” Loewenthal said.
“You can’t blame them when you look at what happened with Bourbon Street, I think there’s also a genuine concern of how it will be policed in terms of making sure there’s proper enforcement,” said Councilmember Kristin Palmer.
Born out of the need for the city to evolve in the time of COVID 19, Councilmember Kristin Palmer says they want to hear from residents and businesses on how to improve the plan.
“It’s really a great time to figure out how we can make our city work for ourselves, making it first work for a resident and increase the quality of life of residents,” Palmer said.
She says neighbors have valid concerns, but with more of their input, she believes it could benefit anyone who lives, works, or visits the Quarter.
“I do ask people to open up their mind so you know we have to really look at how we’re going to live from here on out and I know some times change is an odd thing especially in this town,” she said.
“There are good things in it, we all want safer walking paths for residents, bike lanes are great, decrease speed limits,” Dolese said. With dozens of signatures on a petition opposing the plan, they say they’re not the only ones fearing their homes will turn into tourist stops.
“This block will do whatever we need to do to protect it,” Dolese said.
The city’s hosting a zoom meeting on Monday for residents to voice concerns and submit comments. The same thing will happen on Tuesday oriented more for business input.
