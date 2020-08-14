Heat and storms for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another round of storms is possible on Saturday. Just like the past few days some of the storms could produce heavy downpours leading to street flooding in spots. The trend though will be for fewer storms over the weekend.
It will likely be much drier on Sunday with few if any storms. However it will be hot with temperatures soaring into the middle 90s and the heat index likely over 105 degrees at times.
A rare August cold front arrives on Monday with slightly drier conditions behind it. It will be hot ahead of the front with temperatures returning closer to 90 by Tuesday.
Rain chances will be on the increase again by the middle to end of next week. The tropics are busy but all of the storms are staying out over the Atlantic with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.
