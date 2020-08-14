Josephine and Kyle moving across the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The tenth and eleventh storms of the season formed this week over the Atlantic. Fortunately both of these storms are staying out to sea with little to no impacts on land areas.
Kyle is the earliest “K” storm on record. The previous record was held by Hurricane Katrina that became a tropical storm over the Bahamas on August 24th 2005.
While many of the storms have harmlessly gone out to sea there have already been significant impacts. Hurricane Hanna brought flooding to South Texas and Tropical Storm Isaias caused the largest power outage in the Northeast since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Here’s a look at the rest of the names for the season.
If the storms go past “W” then the Greek alphabet will be used beginning with “Alpha”. The only other time this has occurred was in 2005. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta were all used during that record breaking season.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.