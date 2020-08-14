Kenner Discovery closes all campuses after several people test positive for COVID-19

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Discovery has announced that all of their campuses will remain closed until September after several people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Thursday evening parents received a letter from the administration stating that Kennery Discovery would be closed until September 11 and online learning would begin Tuesday, August 18.
In the letter it states that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 reported at the Vintage Campus, one positive case at the Loyola Campus and one positive case at the Dr. John Ochsner Discovery campus.
There have been no positive cases reported at the main campus but 22 students are currently quarantining and will not be able to return until they’re are cleared by a doctor.
Teachers will work Friday and Monday to prepare for the start of online classes on Tuesday.
Administratiors say the earliest they expect students to return to campus is September 14 but will keep parents updated every two weeks on the status of schools reopening.
