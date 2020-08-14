LSU offers De La Salle freshman linebacker Keidrick Richardson, Jr.

“He wanted to put me on the phone with somebody and it was Coach O. He told me he had some exciting, asked me how I was doing. Then the news came. He was like, ‘How would you feel to get an official scholarship from LSU?’ I was blessed, it was humbling, and I was shocked. It felt great seeing my mom happy. I feel like I did good. I was trying to hold back some tears. It was a big, big moment for me,” said DLS linebacker Keidrick Richardson, Jr.