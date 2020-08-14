Man injured in Palm St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Palm Street that left a man injured.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital around 9:40 p.m. Thursday after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound.
Through their investigation they learned that the shooting occurred in the 9500 block of Palm St.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
