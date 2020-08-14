New Orleans hotel occupancy has at times dropped to single digits during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tourism experts say millions of dollars in direct revenue are being lost each week due to the ongoing pandemic. That’s for both the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana.
Summer is generally a slow season for New Orleans but when you add in the COVID-19 crisis hotel occupancy has at times been in the single digits.
“It’s extremely low. It moves up and down. It’s certainly in the teens and at times it’s been below that,” said Walt Leger with New Orleans & Company. “We’ve had a little bit of increased activity of course with Xavier and Tulane beginning classes and other colleges. There are people moving about the city in a way that they hadn’t been before, some new stays in hotels and restaurants have gotten a little bit busier, but, nothing compared to where we have been in the past.”
New Orleans & Company says the City is losing at least $2 million a week in direct revenue due to the drop in tourism; while the State is losing at least $4 million a week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.