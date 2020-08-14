Oldest living woman in America celebrates birthday during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - The oldest woman in America is celebrating her 115th birthday as the coronavirus pandemic has the country on a virtual lockdown.
Hester Ford, of Charlotte, N.C., blew out the candles on her cake during a ceremony at Beatties Ford Road Library Thursday.
Ford’s family tells FOX 46 that she did not know how old she was until they found a census saying she was born in 1904.
“She is a living legacy, our family matriarch and we are honored to be celebrating her today,” her great granddaughter told FOX 46.
Hester has 12 kids, 68 grandkids and 138 great grandkids, her family said in the report. She lives at home with the children and enjoys reciting bible verses.
Hester has been a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church of Charlotte for 73 years.
Wish her a happy birthday.
