One injured in shooting at Grambling State University

One injured in shooting at Grambling State University
At least one person is injured following a shooting at Grambling State University. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | August 14, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 12:50 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured during a shooting Thursday night at Grambling State University.

Officers received the call just after 11:30 p.m.

Apparently, there is a video circulating online. According to Grambling President Rick Gallot, the video is of that incident.

In the video, you can hear screaming, and more than a dozen shots fired.

According to Grambling President Rick Gallot, the victim and the shooter are not students at the school. The situation stemmed from a disagreement that happened elsewhere.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.