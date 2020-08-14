Overtime Podcast #163 - Pelicans Season Recap

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Pelicans' 2019-2020 season comes to an end after a 2-6 record in the Orlando bubble fell short of qualifying for the postseason. Chris Hagan and Juan Kincaid recap the campaign and look at the future of the franchise.
Hagan on the disenchanting end to the season:
“It’s not just disappointing that they lost six games, but the way they took those first couple losses and lost three of their first four, they were essentially done after that first Kings loss and technically had a sliver of a chance against the Spurs and laid another egg. It’s disappointing how they lost a lot of those games.”
Kincaid on the lost opportunity the schedule provided:
“What’s most disappointing Chris is that when this bubble started, everyone was talking about ‘the Pelicans have the easiest schedule, the NBA must want Zion Williamson playing [in the playoffs] against the Lakers, what a great TV spectacle that would be.’ Somebody forgot to tell the Pelicans that you still have to play the games.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.