Preparations underway for Saturday’s elections

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Voting machines will be on the move as many parishes prepare for Saturday’s election.
Local leaders urge voters to cast their ballots while promising to make it as safe as possible.
Voting machines are being prepped and sent out Friday morning to all the precincts in the area, some of which have recently changed locations since elections are not normally held during the Summer.
Since the elections were postponed to the Summer, Jefferson Parish leaders had to change 18 of their polling locations because many would no longer be in ADA compliance.
Elections of some kind will be held in 47 parishes and nine of those will decide a runoff, including St. Tammany, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes.
Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell is reminding people to come out and vote and also says the Orleans Criminal Court building, which has been closed due to COVID-19, will be open and operating as a normal precinct on election day.
Masks will also be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one along with plenty of hand sanitizer. Machines will also be wiped down after every use.
Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Dennis A. DiMarco says his office has spent more than $6,800 in postage alone notifying voters about the precinct changes and that doesn’t even include sending out mail-in ballots and extended hours for early voting.
“We are spending all this money to educate voters to get them out to vote. All this postage and the bottom line is we may have an overall eight percent turn out on this,” says DiMarco. “So we’re scrambling for money. We’re scrambling to get the word out and it’s a challenge but I think everything about these elections is a challenge.”
Lawmakers also recently passed an emergency plan allowing people with health conditions who should avoid polling places during the pandemic to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots, however the last day to request one was August 11.
Polls open Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
