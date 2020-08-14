Saints return specialist Deonte Harris placed on Covid/reserve list

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints return specialist Deonte Harris has been placed on the Covid/reserve list. It’s unclear if Harris tested positive for Covid 19 or came into close contact with someone that did.
Harris is now the third Saints player, along with linebacker Kaden Elliss and long snapper Zach Wood, to be placed on the Covid/reserve list. With both Elliss and Wood, they were removed from the list after two consecutive negative tests- indicating potential false positives.
