Shelby: Storms Around

Storms are likely today and some could produce very heavy rain. Just like the past few days, there could be some localized street flooding. Highs will reach the low 90s outside of storms.
Storms could still be around on Saturday but that will be the transition day to drier weather later in the weekend and early next week.
We’ll enjoy mostly dry skies Sunday and Monday as an August front drives drier air to the area. Uncertainty remains over the middle to late part of next week when the lingering boundary could bring rain back to the forecast.
Josephine is east of the Leeward Islands. It has some room to strengthen in the next couple of days before it will encounter wind shear just north of the Islands. There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.