STPSO: Slidell-area man arrested after robbing man at gunpoint

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell-area mas was arrested on Friday, August 14 for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.
The man held at gunpoint communicated to officers that he went to a residence in the 1000 block of Sun Valley Lane to retrieve money he says was owed to him, according to the report.
After arriving at the resident, 19-year-old Malike Batiste pointed a gun at the man and robbed him before striking him with the weapon.
He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail for one count of Armed Robbery.
