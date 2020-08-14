Testing up, positivity rate dropping in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For several weeks, Jefferson Parish has remained in the top ten parishes in the state when it comes to the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says it likely won’t change.
“When you compare use to small parishes, even if we’re doing really well, we might be doubling or tripling the number of a very small parish,” Lee Sheng said.
Just this week the parish’s highest number of daily cases reached 106 that as neighboring New Orleans stayed under 50 each day.
"For the first time since our phase 2 spike our average cases in the last day or two are right at or below 50 a day and that's good news," said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department Director.
Lee Sheng says the state says weekly case average is down and the true test is in the total positivity rate.
“As of August 5, it’s an 8.3% positivity. When you look back it was 10.3 percent the week before and 11.2 percent the week before so that is definitely falling,” Lee Sheng said.
In Orleans, it’s 5 percent.
“If you recall, New Orleans was and is more restrictive even in phase 2 and currently in our guidelines,” said Dr. Avegno. “Our gathering sizes are smaller. Our mask mandate was earlier than the rest of the state.”
Lee Sheng says the state and parish have come a long way. The highest single-day case count for the parish was on April 2nd with 745 cases.
“Very, very difficult,” Lee Sheng said, “Just like they say, two weeks later, we saw a very high death rate from that. There’s a timing to this, there’s a process to this.”
She says as things continue to improve, she expects cases to rise when the state moves to Phase Three, and when students return to campus.
“This is the balance that we have as a community,” she said. “You know, my kids are going back to college and you know everybody is really kind of a shuffling of the deck. There’s going to be a lot of movement in Louisiana with all the schools have the option to go back on.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.