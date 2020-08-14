Zack: A stormy end to the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The stormy pattern that has been with us the past few days will continue as we round out the week on a wet note.
For your Friday expect the early sun and heat to give way to numerous storms by mid afternoon. Rain chances for today are around 70% so the coverage of storms will be quite widespread. As always is the case in August, any storm will be capable of dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
The higher than normal rain chances will stick around into the first half of the weekend on Saturday as a weak front starts to dive south into our area. This front will be weakening on approach but enough dry air may filter in by Sunday leading us to some drier weather. It’s still questionable how much lower humidity may move in behind this front but at the very least, rain chances do quickly decline for early next week.
A look out over the tropics shows Tropical Storm Josephine expected to pass north of the Caribbean then head out to sea. The storm will likely weaken as it does so. Another disturbance off the Carolinas could become Kyle over the next few days but it too will head out to sea.
