Zurik: Wesley Bishop’s law license suspended following sentencing in federal case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former State Senator Wesley Bishop has been suspended from practicing law after he was sentenced in July for falsifying federal loan documents related to his rental property.
Bishop was sentenced to probation and ordered to make monthly payments to repay the $188,000 loan to the State of Louisiana, which managed the federal loan program. Bishop received the loan which was set to be forgivable with the promise it would be rented out to low-income tenants. A FOX 8 Investigation found during the time Bishop claimed to have tenants in the four units, they were unoccupied.
The Supreme Court of Louisiana which oversees actions against law licenses in the State of Louisiana agreed to an interim suspension of Bishop’s license. Bishop and the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel submitted the motion for suspension, which was signed off by the justices on July 31.
The Supreme Court of Louisiana issued the interim suspension under a rule that allows for the suspension of the law license “pending the resolution of the disciplinary proceeding.”
It is not known whether the disciplinary counsel’s investigation pertains just to Bishop’s issue with the federal loan or whether they will also look into issues of his payroll while in the administration of Southern University at New Orleans.
Bishop had been the focus of several FOX 8 Investigations by Lee Zurik that found he took sick leave from SUNO while getting paid to work at the state legislature.
Our investigation found Bishop used 122 sick days at SUNO, while he worked in Baton Rouge, adding to nearly $40,000 of money he may have improperly received. Following the FOX 8 Investigation, Bishop cut taxpayers a $20,000 check to SUNO.
According to online records, Bishop was admitted to practice law on Apr 19, 1996.
