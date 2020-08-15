After two stops, QB Stephen Banford, Jr. finds a home at Shaw

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At first glance, Stephen Banford, Jr. has the look of a quarterback. 6'3", 200 pounds, yeah that fits the mold. Shaw's head coach Tommy Connors thought the exact same thing.
“He came here with a great attitude. We got to meet, got to know him. I knew from the get go, hey kid you look like a football player. You’re playing football, just so you know. He did already know. From that aspect, he’s been willing to learn. He’s a very respectful kid. No complaints. We’re moving him along in the maturity process like all these other teenagers,” said Shaw head coach Tommy Connors.
Banford possesses the frame, and he’s got some zip on those passes.
“Very strong arm. You gotta love that he can at least make that 20, 30-yard pass. Because a lot of high school kids can’t make that pass. Sure. 40, 50. Will stretch it out,” said Connors.
Banford spent his freshman year at Easton, started his sophomore season at Belle Chasse, then finally landed here at Shaw.
“Yeah it’s been awhile, but I’m excited to be with a new family. Everybody is helping me around, getting me used to a new playbook. Like I said, it’s a big family. I treat them as all my brothers,” said Shaw QB Stephen Banford, Jr.
