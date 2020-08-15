East Jefferson residents vote ‘yes’ to sale of EJGH to LCMC

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents in East Jefferson Parish have agreed to the sale of East Jefferson General Hospital to LCMC.
The Jefferson Parish council voted in February to sell the hospital to LCMC before turning the decision over to voters in East Jeffeson Parish.
LCMC, a local healthcare entity that operates University Medical Center, New Orleasns East Hospital and many others, will take over operations of the hospital.
To view complete election results, click here.
