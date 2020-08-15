Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on lockdown due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center is currently on lockdown due to COVID-19.
According to JPSO, all unnecessary movement inside of the jail has been stopped and inmates are confined to their housing quarters.
So far, 44 inmates have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
By limiting movement inside of the jail, they hope to control the spread of the virus.
