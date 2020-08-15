La. voters head to the polls today: Here’s what’s on the ballot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Voters across Louisiana get ready to head to the polls today.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and close at 8 p.m.
Crews in Orleans Parish spent Friday moving voting machines into place.
Voters will notice changes because of the pandemic.
The machines will be wiped down after every use. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for anyone who shows up without one.
Voters in Jefferson Parish will also decide the future of East Jefferson Hospital.
Hospital leaders say the sale of EJ to LCMC Health is crucial to its future.
The parish owns it right now, but administrators say they can’t run it as a stand alone hospital anymore.
Other key races include the runoff for Mandeville Mayor, the election for Grand Isle Police Chief, and voters in several parishes will also weigh in on tax proposals.
