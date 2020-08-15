LSU baseball unveils 2021 roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Paul Mainieri has released the list of players that will make up the 2021 Tiger baseball team.
Mainieri met virtually with sports journalists via Zoom on Friday, August 14. He said a half-dozen players and some staff members have dealt with COVID-19 at some time this summer. He emphasized they were all asymptomatic or had very light symptoms. Mainieri added LSU does an amazing job keeping players safe.
“I’m an educator; that’s what I grew to be,” said Mainieri. “I’m the son of two educators. And you want these youngsters to get the experiences that will help them grow as people, to make them grow as citizens once they finish their college experience. The less opportunities that are out there, you feel it’s affecting society as a whole.”
LSU reported due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, returning players classified as sophomores, juniors, redshirt juniors, or seniors will have the option to use an extra year of eligibility.
The team added pitchers Matthew Beck and Aaron George, both seniors in 2020, graduated and decided to exercise the extra-year option in 2021 at LSU.
The only players not eligible for the extra year are incoming junior college transfers and the incoming freshmen, according to LSU.
