Nicondra: After a stormy afternoon for many expect less rain for the rest of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some big thunderstorms rolled over the region Saturday afternoon dropping quite a bit of rain quickly and kicking up gusty winds at time. We saw several severe thunderstorm warnings, but as the energy moved south and the sun moved lower most storms lost some of their strength and settled into showers before drying up completely. Sunday there will be less moisture around making it much more difficult for storms to get going. Look for a drier trend for a couple of days. As we are just slowly coming down from the hottest time of year remember with fewer storms and clouds temperatures will tick upward. Overnight lows stay in the middle 70s with highs boucing up into the middle 90s. Some drier air will sink south into the middle of the week bringing an opportunity for a bit more comfortable days humidity wise and a little less hot temperatures during the overnight.