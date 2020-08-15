NOPD: 19-year-old grazed in New Orleans East shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a teen injured. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a teen injured.

Officers were called to the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Buffalo Road for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old boy suffering from a graze wound to her shoulder. The teen was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

