NOPD: 19-year-old grazed in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a teen injured.
Officers were called to the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Buffalo Road for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old boy suffering from a graze wound to her shoulder. The teen was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.