Saints safety Marcus Williams credits veteran Malcolm Jenkins with helping his game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - In some ways, safety Marcus Williams elevated his game in 2019 with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
However, going into his fourth season, Williams is still aware one of his flaws is tackling. He took that question head-on with journalists this week and admitted he let off in that area last year.
He explained he spent time working on that part of his game, specifically, with a trainer during his time away from the facility this offseason. And when it comes to playing the safety position as a whole, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a veteran like Malcolm Jenkins to learn from.
“Malcolm is already coming in, giving his knowledge,” said Williams. “He’s showing me different things that I may not have known about (playing) safety. He just comes in and there are some things I may have not known and that he knew from the Philadelphia Eagles. So, he’s coming in, he’s bringing that new style and just being able to add those little different things to my game will help me elevate my game and also help everybody else around us. I think he’s contributed in that way.”
Jenkins was selected by the Saints at No. 14 overall in the 2009 NFL draft. He was in New Orleans through the 2013 season and then joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. This will be his first season back with the Saints.
