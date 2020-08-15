“Scooter” Resweber elected Grand Isle Police Chief

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “Scooter” Resweber has been elected the new police chief of Grand Isle.
Resweber defeated incumbent and current police chief Laine Landry Sr. in a runoff with 57 percent of the vote.
Several council seats were also decided in Grand Isle.
To see the complete results, click here.
