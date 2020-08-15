Two people injured in Thalia St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday night on Thalia Street.
Police reported the shooting just before 10 p.m.
NOPD responded to the 4300 block of Thalia St. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
