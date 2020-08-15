Zack: Last day of storms before drier weather moves in

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the last day of this stormy pattern that we have been over the past week as we will finally flip the script in weather going into your Sunday.
Unfortunately for the first half of the weekend the stormy theme is sticking around as there will be another good chance at seeing storms today. A 60% coverage of rain is expected for your Saturday with the most widespread activity coming during the afternoon hours. Watch out because at this time of year the heavy downpours lead to dangerous lightning and gusty winds. Highs for today will still climb to around 94 before the storms pop.
Changes roll in for Sunday as we go from stormy to generally dry pretty quickly. There is only one problem, when we go dry in August we get very hot. Highs will soar on Sunday into the middle 90s with maybe one or two stray storms. I think the best chance at seeing a storm will be along the coast. Rain coverage will fall to 20% to finish out the weekend.
Drier and maybe even less humid air will move in for the early part of the new work week as a weak front tries to get down to the coast. This should lead to low rain chances for the first half of the week but it will also knock our highs back down closer to 90. It doesn’t last long though as the humidity and rain chances quickly return by Wednesday going into the end of next week.
A look out over the tropics continues to show absolutely no worries for the Gulf Coast. Tropical storms Josephine and Kyle are spinning out there but both pose no risk to any land areas.
