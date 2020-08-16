Baton Rouge woman killed in Slidell car crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A 29-year-old Baton Rouge woman died early Sunday morning after being injured in a car crash Saturday in Slidell.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the intersection of Clairise Court and Brookter Street in the Spring Hill subdivision around 6 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling on Allen Road when he crossed over the levee bridge at a high rate of speed.
At the time same time, the driver of a Honda Ridgeline was turning right off Clairise Court onto Brookter Street.
The F-150 impacted the rear of the Honda Ridgeline. The passenger of the F-150, a 29-year-old female from Baton Rouge, was airlifted to a Southshore Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries early Sunday morning.
The driver of the F-150, a 37-year-old Slidell man, sustained moderate to severe injuries.
Toxicology results for the driver of the F-150 are pending, and the crash is still under investigation.
