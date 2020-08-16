Covington woman killed in crash after colliding with 18-wheeler

By Nicole Mumphrey | August 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 9:59 AM

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -An overnight car crash killed a Covington woman, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.

A spokesman with Troop L says the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 12 eastbound west of LA 21 in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Tiffany A. Peterson of Covington. 

Troopers say Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2015 Nissan Altima and rear-ended a 2020 Freightliner 18-wheeler causing the Nissan to underride the 18-wheeler trailer. 

Peterson was properly restrained, but died on scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. 

As a part of the investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Peterson.  

