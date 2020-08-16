Nicondra: Hot and dry for the next couple of days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A little bit of a break from widespread storms with slightly drier air settling in behind a weak August front. Don’t expect any fantastic fall feel to the air, but it will be a smidge less humid with fewer afternoon storms through Tuesday. Temperatures remain hot and will even tick up a few more degrees without cooling storms and clouds. Wednesday moisture begins to rebound with better rain chances towards the end of the week.
As expected the tropics are seasonably active. Tropical Storm Kyle transitioned to a post-tropical storm off the Canadian coast and Josephine weakened to a depression north of the Carribbean. There are tropical waves pushing across the Atlantic to keep an eye on over the next week.
