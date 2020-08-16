Pelicans expect slow process in selecting new head coach

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Pelicans have one of the youngest rosters in all of the NBA, so an emphasis on player development is going to be critical when searching out a new head coach after Alvin Gentry was fired.
As for who that next head coach will be, David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations, said that process won’t be quick.
One of the biggest reasons is because some of their potential candidates are just beginning the playoffs in the NBA bubble. Those names, according to national reports, include Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.
Griffin didn’t go into much detail about any candidates, but rest assured, it’s a decision the Pelicans’ front office doesn’t take lightly as it tries to capitalize on all that young talent.
“I think our approach to this whole thing is to find the exact right fit and I think it’s very difficult to find the right voice with the right group of people that have a shared vision,” said Griffin. “I would tell you that hiring a coach is the hardest thing we do, from a front office perspective, because it impacts every single part of your organization. And it has the biggest impact every day on your players and culture that you’re trying to build. So, it’s a very big job. It’s a difficult job. So, finding the right person is going to be a very thorough, mindful process on the part of everyone but we haven’t ruled out any potential candidates of any type and won’t rule any in for this moment either.”
Gentry was named head coach of the Pelicans on May 30, 2015. He compiled a 175-225 (.438) regular season record in five seasons with New Orleans, earning one playoff berth in 2018.
