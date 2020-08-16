SEC will announce revised football schedule Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC will announce its full revised schedule Monday afternoon, the conference reported Sunday.
The league stated week one of the 2020 SEC football schedule will be revealed at 2 p.m. CT on The Paul Finebaum Show. Then, the remaining schedule will be released live on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.
The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The revised schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
The SEC Championship is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled for December 5.
