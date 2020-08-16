Slidell police to step up patrols after rash of serious car accidents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The latest crash happened early yesterday morning when a 63-year-old cab driver Byron Rhodes was hit head-on by a suspected impaired driver on Highway 190 West in Slidell.
Rhodes, who was set to retire tomorrow, died on the scene. Police arrested 27-year-old Kevin Lewis of Lacombe. He's booked with vehicular homicide and drug possession.
Also, in Slidell, a 17-year-old student driver and her instructor are in serious condition following Thursday’s head-on collision at the Brownswitch Road roundabout.
That driver 34-year-old Jarod Sciacca is also suspected of being impaired and police say he was driving with a suspended license.
Slidell police chief Randy Fandal says with the uptick in incidents, he's instructed his officers to step up enforcement with a zero-tolerance policy.
“We’re gonna work diligently in the future, put in extra hours and take advantage of a federal grant we have. If you choose to get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking or doing drugs, we’re gonna stop you. You’re gonna go to jail. There’s not going to be any discussion about where you’re gonna go.” said Chief Randy Fandal.
Chief Fandal says he will tap into a federal grant from the Highway Safety Administration to pay for extra patrols.
