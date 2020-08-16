Zack: Less rain, more heat for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s either one or the other at this time of year and lately the rain has helped keep the heat levels down just a bit but to finish off the weekend, we will flip the script to hotter and drier.
Sunday brings skyrocketing high temperatures as we jump into the middle 90s this afternoon under plentiful sunshine. The high heat will go along with high humidity so feels like readings will make it to 105-108 this afternoon. There is a chance for one or two storms by later this evening but overall rain coverage today will be 20% or less.
It’s back to work on Monday and we will be tracking a rare, August cold front that will try to make it down to the coast. Since the front won’t be totally clear of the area we could see one or two storms pop along it but the bigger story will be the lower humidity this front may bring to parts of the area by Tuesday.
Now don’t get excited because any lower humidity last maybe one or two days before the rain chances and humidity levels quickly return to normal by the end of the week. It just looks like a typical summer pattern with highs near 90 and a daily mix of sun and storms from Thursday on into next weekend.
A look out over the tropics shows things are starting to perk up in areas we need to watch. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a few tropical waves approaching the Caribbean over the next five days and peak season is rapidly approaching. I still don’t see any immediate concerns for us here locally through this week.
