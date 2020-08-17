After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: Defense wins short practice
In an abbreviated, 90-minute session, it was the Saints defense that clearly won the day. This was most evident during the lone team period we were able to see. That side of the ball started out with two sacks, and a batted pass at the line of scrimmage on three of the first four plays of the period.
Later, P.J. Williams forced a fumble, that was recovered by Margus Hunt, and picked off a tipped pass on back-to-back plays. The period closed out with Janoris Jenkins coming on a cornerback blitz, and batting down a Taysom Hill pass on an attempted screen to Alvin Kamara.
It’s not uncommon this early in camp, especially when an offense is working solely on their base packages, to have the defense get the best of them.
Take Two: First impressions of Jameis Winston
In just one practice, it was interesting how much the full spectrum of Jameis Winston was on display.
First off, physically he appears to have shed at least twenty pounds, and has a cannon for an arm. Secondly, he led the entire team in on-field energy. He’s constantly clapping, high-fiving players and chatting. That energy can be contagious among teammates, which is probably why he’s viewed as a great leader. Third, he has a great desire to make plays.
But with Winston, that energy and big-play thirst has always been a double-edged sword, and we saw it Monday.
During one-on-ones, he was on-point and made two really nice throws: one to Emmanuel Butler on a back-shoulder throw, and the other to Tre’Quan Smith on a seven/corner route. He had the best period of any of the three quarterbacks.
But on the flip-side, during the team period, he overthrew a pass to Juwan Johnson which led to P.J. Williams intercepting the ball off the tip. Later, he badly overthrew a deep ball to Butler, who ran a deep post.
Take Three: Offensive line alignment
With Andrus Peat out of practice, the Saints first team offensive line began with:
Left tackle- Terron Armstead
Left Guard- Nick Easton
Center- Erik McCoy
Right guard- Cesar Ruiz
Right tackle- Ryan Ramczyk
During team, Patrick Omameh and James Hurst ran with the first team at left and right tackle, respectively.
Take Four: Injury report
Andrus Peat, Josh Hill, Anthony Chickillo and Tino Elliss all were not present at Monday’s workout.
Deonte Harris was a full participant after being taken off the Covid/reserve list.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Marshon Lattimore had a solid day of work. He picked off Hill during one-on-one’s while guarding a go-route by Michael Thomas. Later, he made a nice break on Thomas’ slant for a PBU. He also had a pick during the morning walk-through.
- Emmanuel Sanders made an incredible diving catch on a go-route from Hill. Coaches called it incomplete, but from what I saw, it looked like Sanders made the catch.
- Not only did Butler make that catch described above from Winston, he also made ran an impressive double-move on C.J. Gardner-Johnson and caught the deep ball from Hill.
- Playing tight end, rookie Tommy Stevens made a nice grab on a square-in during team. He also jumped offsides during the same period.
- Drew Brees connected with Lil’ Jordan Humphrey on a back-shoulder throw during one-on-ones.
- During that same period, Bennie Fowler had a great release off the line of scrimmage against Keith Washington and ran a corner route, but Brees poorly threw the pass and it fell incomplete.
- During team, Brees’ best play was a slant to Jared Cook with Malcolm Jenkins in coverage.
- Punter Blake Gillikin stood out in his final period of practice. He pinned three consecutive punts inside the five-yard line.
- Rookie Zack Baun ran was the first team strongside linebacker.
