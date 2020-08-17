Brees prepares for protocol-packed Saints training camp

“I think we’ve all been pretty confident that we were going to play. We just didn’t know under what circumstances, parameters, or protocols. We show up at the facility every morning and do a COVID test. We’re trying to display a lot of personal responsibility with wearing masks and that sort of thing. Around the facility we’ve all got these tracers on our wrist. Track where you are, and who you’re in contact with and all that stuff,” said Drew Brees.