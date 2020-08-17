Covington City Court to resume with new safety procedures

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The Covington Police Department would like to inform the citizens of Covington that our City Court will be in session on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 3:00 PM. Also, due to COVID-19, the following procedures will be followed:
• All persons present must wear a mask in the court room.
• All persons entering building will be required to answer the standardized COVID-19 screening questions and have their temperature checked. If anyone presents with a fever or answers yes to COVID-19 questions, they will immediately be reserved with a new court date and released before entering court room.
• Maximum occupancy in court room will be 34 defendants to be called in alphabetically order for each docket. • All others will remain outside until their name is called to go before the Judge.
• All Officers that are subpoenaed for trial will wait in the meeting room of the Council Chambers until needed to testify.
• We will have someone outside to collect ticket payments if they would rather pay citations than appear in court. This court session only applies to people who were issued a court date of August 24, 2020.
