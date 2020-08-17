Federal judge rules against bar owners in COVID-19 fight

By Chris Finch | August 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans federal judge rules against 10 Louisiana bar owners who claimed the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions violated their constitutional rights.

The bar owners were fighting the governor’s ban of on-site consumption of food or drinks at bars in the state.

Monday, the judge ruled the governor’s orders is directly related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and that the order does not violate the bar owners’ constitutional rights.

