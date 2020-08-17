Hundreds voice concern at city’s pedestrianization proposal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It took multiple visits every year to the French Quarter until Elaine Dejarnett just decided to move here.
“Loving just the quaintness of the neighborhoods and meeting all the locals and residents here,” she said.
Joining her hundreds of neighbors in protesting the city’s plan to make the French Quarter more walkable, she says she’ll continue fighting to help preserve the neighborhood she eyed for so long.
“Access to our homes, increased vandalism in crime, and overall quality of life issues, we have folks on the streets who have lived in their house for decades and they have off street parking and it’s important to them and I think it is, it’s real estate and it’s just denying people to their homes,” she said.
In hosting a zoom Q&A session for residents, city councilwomen Kristin Palmer was inundated with responses. Residents emailed and chatted in questions and concerns for hours, Palmer emphasizing nothing in the plan is a done deal.
“Folks have genuine concern if the administration can do that without public input our process and that is not true and that will not happen and I will not allow it to happen either, we’re only in the design phase anything else would have to come through counsel ordinance,” said Palmer.
Chief among those concerns: how the city’s plan for turning Orleans avenue into a pedestrian mall would impact residents there, how it would change transportation in the quarter, and how the proposal would protect those who live and work there.
Palmer said at this point, she does not currently support turning Orleans Avenue into a pedestrian mall, but wants to hear more from residents about other aspects of the plan.
“As we go forward with different plans they’re seeking input from the community and we’re here to insure that happens every step of the way… we did not manage tourism correctly as we should have with tourists and small dense areas like the French Quarter and we need to make sure our cultural bearers, artists, musicians are making livable wages and it will be a hallmark of what is good sustainable tourism living,” said Palmer.
Dejarnett says she was hoping for more clarity and rationalization behind the project, they say given the online meeting, they’ll just have to ask more questions and continue to advocate for their homes.
“It’s wonderful place and I think it would severely diminished your quality-of-life,” said Dejarnett.
